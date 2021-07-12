Way-Too-Early 2022 NFL Mock Draft

0 of 32

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The majority of NFL rosters are already set for the 2021 campaign. Yes, even in July. Each team's top decision-makers have an eye toward the next offseason and how they can improve their respective squads.

Sure, a few surprises will occur along the way and injuries will change certain dynamics within a lineup. Mostly, the majority of all 32 rosters can be projected for Week 1 based on previous investments and players' individual statuses. Only a handful of roster spots are truly available, while opportunities for significant change are few and far between in the short term.

The draft serves as a compass. How a franchise evaluates and chooses young talent defines its direction. Good teams crumble and bad squads ascend rather quickly based on those decisions.

Currently, the 2022 evaluation period resides in its neophyte stages. Scouts won't hit the road for another month. As a result, projections will be all over the board. College football's best may be a work in progress, but some are further along than others and already look like premium prospects.

The summer may be way too early to project a mock draft with any accuracy, but it's never too early to get a feel for the upcoming class and where squads should look to improve. NFL teams are stacked according to DraftKings' betting odds to win the Super Bowl at the time of writing (with a coin flip to break ties).