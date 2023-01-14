Spurs Set NBA Attendance Record of Over 68K in Alamodome vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

AP Photo/Eric Gay

An NBA record 68,323 fans watched the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday.

Warriors star guard Stephen Curry commented on the atmosphere at halftime.

The Spurs ended up losing 144-113, but the result almost appeared to be secondary to the scene in San Antonio.

The Spurs are celebrating their 50th season as a franchise spanning back to their ABA days, and as part of that anniversary celebration, they made a one-night return to their old home. They played in the Alamodome from 1993 to 2002 and won the 1998-99 NBA championship during that span.

Most of the Alamodome seating was closed off when the Spurs originally played at the venue, but they still regularly drew over 20,000 people per season, with a high of 22,449 fans on average during the 1994-95 campaign. San Antonio opened more seating during the 1999 NBA Finals and drew 39,554 fans in Game 2 against the New York Knicks.

The previous record for most fans at an NBA game was 62,046 on March 27, 1998, when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 89-74 at the Georgia Dome.