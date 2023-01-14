X

    Spurs Set NBA Attendance Record of Over 68K in Alamodome vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 14, 2023

    Fans help light up the Alamodome before an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The game was played at the Alamodome in an effort to set a new single-game attendance record for an NBA game. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    An NBA record 68,323 fans watched the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday.

    NBA @NBA

    Record. Breaking. Atmosphere.<br><br>The official attendance tonight for Spurs-Warriors in the Alamodome is 68,323 😱 <a href="https://t.co/hjQl75f6Dv">pic.twitter.com/hjQl75f6Dv</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Incredible scene in the Alamodome 😮<br><br>Warriors-Spurs now on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/b8lX5efyaK">pic.twitter.com/b8lX5efyaK</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Spurs and Warriors are playing in the Alamodome tonight<br><br>Energy is on TEN 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Gil_OnAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gil_OnAir</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Pe2FACDrdT">pic.twitter.com/Pe2FACDrdT</a>

    NBA @NBA

    This view of the record-breaking Alamodome crowd for Spurs-Warriors 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/NmOJHOOgxI">pic.twitter.com/NmOJHOOgxI</a>

    NBA @NBA

    A record-breaking 65,000+ in the Alamodome 🤯<br><br>San Antonio showed out. <a href="https://t.co/M0RJly3SNT">pic.twitter.com/M0RJly3SNT</a>

    Steve Helwick @s_helwick

    The atmosphere in the Alamodome is UNREAL <a href="https://t.co/OCIl7H2rrc">pic.twitter.com/OCIl7H2rrc</a>

    Warriors star guard Stephen Curry commented on the atmosphere at halftime.

    NBA @NBA

    "The energy is amazing" 🗣️<br><br>Steph after one half in front of tonight's record-breaking Alamodome crowd. <a href="https://t.co/w1wxoi8RTD">pic.twitter.com/w1wxoi8RTD</a>

    The Spurs ended up losing 144-113, but the result almost appeared to be secondary to the scene in San Antonio.

    The Spurs are celebrating their 50th season as a franchise spanning back to their ABA days, and as part of that anniversary celebration, they made a one-night return to their old home. They played in the Alamodome from 1993 to 2002 and won the 1998-99 NBA championship during that span.

    Most of the Alamodome seating was closed off when the Spurs originally played at the venue, but they still regularly drew over 20,000 people per season, with a high of 22,449 fans on average during the 1994-95 campaign. San Antonio opened more seating during the 1999 NBA Finals and drew 39,554 fans in Game 2 against the New York Knicks.

    The previous record for most fans at an NBA game was 62,046 on March 27, 1998, when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 89-74 at the Georgia Dome.

