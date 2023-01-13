WWE Rumors: Triple H Says He'll Retain Creative Control After Vince McMahon Return

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Triple H reportedly told talent during a meeting before Friday's SmackDown that he will remain WWE's head of creative despite Vince McMahon's return to the company as chairman of the board of directors.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Triple H noted that while he and McMahon may have discussions about creative ideas, the final say ultimately goes to Triple H.

Triple H reportedly also told the wrestlers that McMahon's reason for returning is to explore a potential sale of the company and not related to the creative sign of things.

After retiring from his positions as chairman, CEO and head of creative in July in the wake of a board of directors investigation into him paying multiple women millions of dollars to remain silent about sexual relationships with him and sexual misconduct in some cases, McMahon returned to the board last week.

Then, earlier this week, McMahon was unanimously elected as chairman of the board, and his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigned from WWE after filling in as chairwoman while her father was retired.

Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon, who is the controlling stakeholder of WWE, returned due to his desire to play a role in negotiating a potential sale of the company.

CNBC's Alex Sherman later reported that WWE hired investment banking company JPMorgan to be an adviser in sales talks, with the goal of selling the company in three to six months.

Sherman also reported that Comcast, Fox, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, UFC owner Endeavor Group Holdings and Formula One owner Liberty Media are among the potential buyers.

McMahon's return naturally led to speculation that he would attempt to return to the role of head of creative since he held that position from the time he purchased WWE from his father in 1982 until his retirement last year.

Fans as a whole have seemingly preferred WWE's creative direction under Triple H compared to McMahon, and Fightful Select reported in November that morale had improved with Triple H in charge due to the "more fun and easygoing" environment backstage.

For now, it appears as though the creative department will remain status quo with Triple H running the show, but all of that could change in the future if WWE is ultimately sold.

