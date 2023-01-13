Mark Cuban Says Luka Dončić Gets 'No Respect' After Officiating in Win vs. Lakers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mark Cuban is standing up for his superstar following the Dallas Mavericks' 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

The Mavs governor tweeted Luka Dončić "gets no respect" from the officials in a physical game between the two Western Conference teams.

The Lakers had a 27-17 advantage in free-throw attempts and were called for 18 fouls, compared to 26 against the Mavericks.

Russell Westbrook was called for a flagrant foul in the first overtime when he lowered his shoulder into Dončić without making a basketball play. Dončić missed both of his free-throw attempts, keeping the score tied at 103 with 2:50 remaining.

Both teams had complaints about the officiating. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters it "looked clear as day" that Tim Hardaway Jr. fouled Troy Brown Jr. on a three-point attempt at the end of regulation with the score tied at 101.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin noted LeBron James said, "That's a f--king foul" when reporters asked Brown about his three-point attempt in the locker room after the game.

Dončić's seven free-throw attempts were the third-most by any player in the game, but he only made three of them. James went 6-of-10 from the charity stripe.

If you go by free throws, it's hard to say Dončić gets no respect from the officials. He ranks third in free-throw attempts per game (11.4) behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (12.9) and Joel Embiid (11.6).

Regardless, the Mavs superstar finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in Thursday's win. He's averaging 40.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists in 10 games since Dec. 23.