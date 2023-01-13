X

    Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 13, 2023

    WILMINGTON, DE - JANUARY 8: Mac McClung #0 of the Delaware Blue Coats handles the ball against the Greensboro Swarm on January 8, 2023 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Mary Kate Ridgway/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mary Kate Ridgway/NBAE via Getty Images

    Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. in the event.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.