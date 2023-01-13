Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest

Mary Kate Ridgway/NBAE via Getty Images

Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. in the event.

