Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery After Resigning from WWE amid Rumors of Sale

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

After resigning from her posts as chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon announced Friday she has undergone a surgical procedure on her ankle.

McMahon thanked Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, and tweeted a photo of her heavily wrapped right leg:

After Stephanie's father, Vince McMahon, retired in July amid allegations of sexual misconduct and that he paid four women to cover up his actions, she took over the roles of chairwoman and co-CEO along with previous WWE President Nick Khan.

That ended a brief leave of absence after she stepped away from her position as chief brand officer in May.

Vince McMahon announced his return to the board of directors last week, and he was unanimously elected chairman of the board after Stephanie announced her resignation:

Prior to Vince's return, Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal reported he wanted to come back to have a hand in negotiating a potential sale.

McMahon didn't confirm that in his statement upon returning, but he stressed the importance of playing a role in television rights negotiations as the controlling shareholder in WWE.

CNBC's Alex Sherman subsequently reported that WWE hired investment banking company JPMorgan as an adviser for possible sales talks.

Sherman added that a sale would likely occur in the next three to six months if it happens, with Comcast, Fox, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, UFC owner Endeavor Group Holdings and Formula One owner Liberty Media as potential buyers.

By resigning, Stephanie doesn't have a significant role in WWE for the first time in decades, although the 46-year-old still has close ties to the company.

In addition to her father being the chairman of the board and controlling stakeholder, her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, is the head of WWE creative.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.