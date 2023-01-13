X

    D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: Heat Have 'Registered Interest' in T-Wolves Guard

    Adam WellsJanuary 13, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 04: D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to a call on the floor in the third quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center on January 4, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Trail Blazers 113-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    As the Minnesota Timberwolves keep struggling to pull their way out of the play-in tournament mix, D'Angelo Russell's future with the organization is uncertain with the trade deadline looming.

    Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Miami Heat are a team that has "registered interest" in Russell, but it is "unlikely" a direct deal involving Kyle Lowry happens.

