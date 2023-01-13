John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks' Asking Price Has 'Declined Significantly'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly now asking for less in exchange for forward John Collins in trade discussions than they did in previous years.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the asking price for Collins has "declined significantly," to the point where the Hawks have reportedly asked for only a quality player in return for Collins and not a first-round pick in some negotiations.

Collins, 25, has spent his entire six-year NBA career in Atlanta, and he is signed through at least the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26 after signing a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Hawks in 2021.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.