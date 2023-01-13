X

    John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks' Asking Price Has 'Declined Significantly'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 13, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 28: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena on December 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly now asking for less in exchange for forward John Collins in trade discussions than they did in previous years.

    According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the asking price for Collins has "declined significantly," to the point where the Hawks have reportedly asked for only a quality player in return for Collins and not a first-round pick in some negotiations.

    Collins, 25, has spent his entire six-year NBA career in Atlanta, and he is signed through at least the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26 after signing a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Hawks in 2021.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks' Asking Price Has 'Declined Significantly'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.