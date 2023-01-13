Vince McMahon, WWE Retain The Raine Group to Oversee Potential Sale

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE has retained the services of The Raine Group to explore a potential sale, per the Action Network's Darren Rovell.

The Raine Group led the way on the UFC's $4 billion sale, per Rovell, who also noted that the United States-based investment banking firm is leading oversight on Manchester United's potential sale.

The news comes one week after WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon was reinstated to WWE's board of directors. McMahon retired as CEO in July amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 6 that McMahon, 77, came back to WWE to "pursue a possible sale of the business."

Alex Sherman of CNBC reported the following day that WWE hired JPMorgan to "advise on a sale."

There were numerous reports that WWE had a deal in place to sell to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, but MMA and wrestling journalist Ariel Helwani knocked them down.

McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, has since resigned her post as co-CEO and explained why on social media.

Nick Khan, who took over as co-CEO with Stephanie McMahon after Vince McMahon resigned, is now the company's sole CEO.