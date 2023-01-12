Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games.

Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."

Brown is enjoying a career year and trending toward his second All-Star appearance. Through 40 games, he's averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. He's also shooting 59.5 percent on two-pointers, per Basketball Reference.

The 6'6" wing is coming off his best single-game performance in Wednesday's 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He shot 15-of-21 from the field for 41 points and added 12 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Brown's absence is obviously a setback for Boston and could open the door for the Nets to leapfrog Mazzulla's squad for first place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is two games back in second place.

But a week isn't very long within the scope of an entire season, and the Celtics won their last two games with Brown out of the lineup. Jayson Tatum dropped 43 and 35 points, respectively, in those two contests.

For now, Brown's adductor injury doesn't present a major cause for concern.