Lakers Rumors: Meyers Leonard to Work Out for LA amid DeMarcus Cousins Buzz

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt depth and will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Purple and Gold plan to work out DeMarcus Cousins on the same day, per Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

Leonard last appeared in a game on Jan. 9, 2021. He was suspended for one week during the 2020-21 season for using an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch live stream.

While Thomas Bryant has filled in admirably at times for the injured Anthony Davis, Los Angeles could use additional depth in the frontcourt because health concerns are always at the forefront of the latter's career.

Davis has been sidelined since Dec. 16 with a foot injury after playing only 40 games in 2021-22 and 36 games in 2020-21. He has yet to play more than 75 games in a season since he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 NBA draft.

On Monday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Davis "plans to begin the ramp-up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week."

There is some "optimism" that Davis could return to the court within a few weeks from the start of that process, but there is still no definitive return date set as the Purple and Gold attempt to remain in the Western Conference playoff race from the No. 12 spot at 19-22.

Cousins is the more notable name of the two players whom the team will reportedly work out on Friday. The four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection was one of the best big men in the league during his prime. While injuries have prevented him from reaching that level in recent years, he would still be a headline addition for the Lakers.

Leonard entered the league as a first-round pick in 2012 and has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat. He was always a role player and has yet to average more than 8.4 points per game in a season during his career.

The NBA also fined him $50,000 and required him to participate in a cultural diversity program as part of its punishment for when he used an anti-Semitic slur.

He posted a message in April revealing he had complications stemming from ankle surgery in 2021 that damaged his nerves and left him unable to return to the NBA. He was even told he may not be able to play basketball professionally again until his nerves "miraculously" started to regenerate, clearing the way for a potential comeback.