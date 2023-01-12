X

    Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton out at Least 2 Weeks with Elbow, Knee Injuries

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 12, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 11, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers will be without their star player for the immediate future.

    Indiana announced guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left elbow sprain and a left knee bone contusion during Wednesday's loss to the New York Knicks. Haliburton will be reevaluated in two weeks after undergoing an MRI on Thursday.

    Losing Haliburton is a significant blow for the Eastern Conference team.

    He is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from deep in 40 games this season. The 22-year-old is the face of the franchise at this point after Indiana acquired him from the Sacramento Kings via trade last season.

    Haliburton appeared to be making a potential All-Star push as well with his ability to impact the game in a number of ways.

    His presence is a major reason the Pacers have surprised this season with a 23-19 record, which is good enough for a tie with the Knicks for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Whether they can maintain their position as they battle for the playoffs or play-in tournament could come down to how they navigate their schedule while Haliburton is sidelined.

    Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin will be immediately tasked with more offensive responsibilities in the backcourt.

    Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton out at Least 2 Weeks with Elbow, Knee Injuries
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Whether it is the pair handling the ball more, shooting from the outside, attacking the rim or distributing as facilitators, Indiana's backcourt offense will primarily run through them.

    Andrew Nembhard will also see more of those responsibilities, and T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte are in line for more playing time while the go-to option is sidelined. It will ultimately take a group effort, though, if Indiana is going to survive Haliburton's injury and remain in the playoff picture.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.