    Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 12, 2023

    LOS ANGELES - MAY 7: Commissioner David Stern stands with Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers before presenting him the 2007-08 NBA Most Valuable Player award prior to Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2008 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
    Andrew D. Bernstein

    A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction.

    Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.

    Bryant won his lone MVP that season with averages of 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He led the Lakers to the 2008 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics, before winning his fourth and fifth titles in 2009 and 2010.

    Collectors have seen increasingly high prices for Bryant-related items since he died in a January 2020 helicopter crash alongside eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

    Sothebys says it expects the jersey to fetch between $5 million and $7 million when bidding is finalized.

