NBA Rumors: John Collins for Beasley, Vanderbilt Trade Discussed by Hawks, Jazz

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has often been mentioned in trade rumors, and the Utah Jazz are the latest team to show interest, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

"The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for [Malik] Beasley and [Jarred] Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework," Fischer reported.

Fischer also listed the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers as potential landing spots for Collins, while the Hawks also tried completing a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans over the offseason.

Collins is in his sixth season with the Hawks. He signed an extension before the 2021-22 season, but his name has come up in trade discussions plenty since then. He's now at the point that he doesn't care whether he stays or goes.

"I don't give a damn honestly, you know what I mean?" Collins told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The 25-year-old is averaging 13.3 points per game this year, which would be his lowest since his rookie season, while adding 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He could still be an impact player when given the opportunity, as he showed in 2019-20 when he averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Utah, which is seeking franchise cornerstones after trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, could add the high-upside player with two more years under team control and a player option for 2025-26.

Jarred Vanderbilt could help replace him in Atlanta as a defensive-minded option at forward. He's averaging 8.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game with the Jazz this season. Vanderbilt finished last season with 6.0 win shares, second on the Minnesota Timberwolves behind only Karl-Anthony Towns, per Basketball Reference.

Malik Beasley, who also came to Utah in the Gobert trade, could give the Hawks much-needed backcourt depth behind Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

The Hawks entered Thursday with a 19-22 record, good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. An aggressive move like this could help them move up the standings.