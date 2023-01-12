Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Not Being Shopped Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The New York Knicks "are not actively seeking offers" for guard Immanuel Quickley, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Begley added no member of the Knicks roster is untouchable, but that the team's willingness to entertain trade discussions surrounding Quickley has dampened.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Tuesday the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards had shown a level of interest in the 23-year-old.

The Athletic's Fred Katz reported on Dec. 7 that Quickley was one of the Knicks players most frequently the subject of trade conversations.

Per the report, New York was willing to package him with Evan Fournier in order to shed Fournier's $18 million salary and the $18.9 million he's owed in 2023-24. In standalone swaps, the team wanted a first-round pick.

The 6'3" playmaker is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists while shooting a career-high 41.5 percent from the floor, and his performance has markedly improved of late. Over his last 12 appearances, he was putting up 18.4 points per night and hitting 36.8 percent of his three-pointers.

RJ Barrett missed six games with a finger injury, returning for Wednesday's 119-113 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks went 4-2 with him out of the lineup, and Quickley is a big reason why.

To Begley's report, Quickley isn't so good to where the Knicks should rebuff any and all offers. Flipping him for a first-rounder that's projected to land in the lottery would be a good piece of business, for example. Maybe he can help the franchise land a true marquee star.

But New York shouldn't trade him ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline for the sake of making a trade and clearing up its logjam in the backcourt. He has demonstrated his value on the court in the short term, and his restricted free agent status in 2024 makes it easier to slot him in as a long-term piece of the roster.