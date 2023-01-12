Luka Dončić Says There's 'No Way' He Will Catch LeBron James on NBA Scoring List

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Luka Dončić has put up incredible statistics in his five-year career, but the Dallas Mavericks star doesn't expect to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

"If you're saying me, there's no way, because I'm not playing that much," Dončić said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

LeBron James is on pace to become the league's top scorer this season, passing the record of 38,387 points set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The 38-year-old is in his 20th NBA season and might play a few more years beyond 2022-23, which could put the record out of reach.

"It's always a possibility, but it's going to be really tough," Dončić said about whether someone could pass James.

The 23-year-old would be a top pick among active players to hit this mark thanks to the incredible start to his career, earning three All-Star selections in his first four years. He leads the NBA with 34.2 points per game this season, raising his career average to 27.4 points per game.

Only Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor averaged more points per game in NBA history among qualified players.

As Dončić continues to improve each season, he could be among the best scorers in history. The main challenge is to have the same longevity as LeBron, which doesn't seem to interest him.