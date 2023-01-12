Bills' Damar Hamlin Had NFL's Top-Selling Jersey for Week 18 over Josh Allen, More

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File

For the second straight week, Damar Hamlin sits atop the list of the NFL's best-selling jerseys.

The Bills safety, who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Buffalo's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, edged out teammate Josh Allen and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the list for the final week of the regular season.

Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday after spending nine days hospitalized and recovering from his injuries. He went into sudden cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, spending more than a half hour on the field as paramedics administered CPR and other care.

The 24-year-old then spent two days in a medically induced coma before regaining consciousness and being taken off the ventilator in Cincinnati last week. He was discharged from UC Medical Center before being transported to Buffalo earlier this week to undergo further testing.

"I know some guys were chomping at the bit to go see them, but against doctor's orders, just making sure that he's getting his rest from recovery and taking it slow, and obviously just trying to trying to get back to being himself," Allen told reporters. "So, we'll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him."

In addition to being a top jersey seller, Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser has raised $8.7 million since the on-field incident.