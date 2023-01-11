Bills' Damar Hamlin Discharged from Buffalo Hospital, Will Continue Rehab at Home

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center and will continue his rehabilitation at home, the Bills announced Wednesday:

Hamlin was admitted to the facility on Monday after transferring from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially treated following the cardiac arrest he suffered during the Bills' Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old Hamlin collapsed to the ground after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and had to be given CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital.

Hamlin posted on Twitter after his transfer from the UC Medical Center:

"He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," UC Medical Center Dr. William Knight said after Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo.

Dr. Tim Pritts, also of the UC Medical Center, said the typical timeline for this type of event is measured in "weeks to months."

Hamlin had been in critical condition for multiple days, but the team announced Jan. 5 he was awake and responsive with the ability to move his hands and feet. Most importantly, Hamlin's neurological condition and function were intact.

A day later, Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he was able to communicate with doctors, his family and eventually his teammates.

After being released from the Cincinnati hospital and traveling to Buffalo, Hamlin is now able to return home with his family.

The Bills and Bengals suspended their game after Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, and play was never resumed. Buffalo returned to action Sunday and earned an emotional 35-23 win over the New England Patriots.

The Bills wore No. 3 patches on their jerseys in Week 18, while teams around the league wore shirts and had other tributes to Hamlin on Saturday and Sunday.

Hamlin was active on Twitter during the Patriots game. His teammates take to the field again Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round.