Shane McMahon's 2022 WWE Contract Pay Revealed Following Rumors of Departure

Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE programming in nearly a calendar year, but he's still raking in money as a contracted talent.

A report filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission indicated McMahon received $828,000 in compensation as an "independent contractor performer" last year despite only appearing in the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

McMahon has wrestled in only two matches over the past three years but has remained a contracted talent. In total, he's received nearly $3 million in compensation over that timeframe.

The SEC report likely gives some level of insight into McMahon's "downside" guarantee, which is the minimum amount he's contracted to be paid.

It also directly contradicts reports that said the son of Vince McMahon had been fired following the Royal Rumble debacle. According to reports at the time, Shane McMahon attempted to make several changes to the match in the days leading up to the Rumble—many of which were designed to get him over.

Reports at the time indicated Shane was scheduled to be part of last February's Elimination Chamber event in Saudia Arabia and WrestleMania 38 last April.

While McMahon was taken off those events, it seems he was merely sent home and while continuing to receive his downside guarantee rather than being outright fired.

