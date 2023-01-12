X

    Jrue Holiday Praised for Clutch Scoring in Bucks' Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

    Erin WalshJanuary 12, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 11: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks held off a fourth-quarter comeback by the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks to win 114-105 at State Farm Arena and improve to 27-14 on the season.

    Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday carried the Bucks to victory, combining for 47 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in the win.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, had a disappointing performance in the scoring department against Atlanta, and it nearly cost his team a win. He finished with just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor, though he did account for 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

    Antetokounmpo's seven-point performance is only the second time this season he has been limited to less than 10 points in a game. The other came on Jan. 6 in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets when he scored nine points.

    Regardless, the Bucks were still praised for their victory on Wednesday night. Holiday, in particular, caught the eyes of many after finishing with 27 points and putting up a "clutch" performance:

    Stephen Watson @SWatsonTV

    Bucks found a way. Good teams do.

    Mitchell Skurzewski @MSkurzewski

    Clutch Jrue is back. And Jevon Carter hit some big 3s late as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a> look poised to withstand huge Hawks rally. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FeartheDeer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FeartheDeer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BucksLead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BucksLead</a>

    Jrue Holiday Praised for Clutch Scoring in Bucks' Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Steve Fifer @SparkyRadio

    We always talk about Middleton being that guy late in game's but Jrue is getting to be that guy lately. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a>

    Drew Beringer @drewberinger

    Jrue Holiday makes the Bucks a championship team <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheDeer</a>

    NBA All-World @nbaallworld

    Man <a href="https://twitter.com/Jrue_Holiday11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jrue_Holiday11</a> been balling this season for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a>. He's definitely been clutch during crunch time throughout the season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBATwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheDeer</a>

    Steve Helwick @s_helwick

    Jrue Holiday has been money in crunch time lately. His shot creation ability and knack for creating quick space are spectacular.

    Lily Zhao @LilySZhao

    Jrue Holiday. Clutch.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jrue Holiday tonight:<br><br>27 PTS<br>5 AST<br>10-21 FG<br><br>Leading the Bucks in assists, steals and threes this season. <a href="https://t.co/6rI8UwIU2u">pic.twitter.com/6rI8UwIU2u</a>

    Lyf_G.I.M @lyf47GIM

    Jrue Holiday been hitting big time clutch shots lately..

    Jake Weinbach @JWeinbachNBA

    Jrue Holiday has been sooo clutch down the stretch this season. Although, Bucks can't solely rely on Jrue isolations each late-game possession during these tight games.<br><br>Want to see more creative actions/sets, especially that involve Giannis, more often in clutch situations.

    chuck57i @chuck57i

    JRUE HOLIDAY IS SO CLUTCH!

    Holiday is having another solid season. He entered Wednesday's game averaging 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 29 games while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from deep.

    If Holiday continues to play as he did on Wednesday, the Bucks will continue to be one of the toughest teams to play against in the Eastern Conference. That said, Antetokounmpo needs to be better, and the team would benefit from the return of Khris Middleton, who hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to a knee injury.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.