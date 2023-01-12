Jrue Holiday Praised for Clutch Scoring in Bucks' Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks held off a fourth-quarter comeback by the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks to win 114-105 at State Farm Arena and improve to 27-14 on the season.

Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday carried the Bucks to victory, combining for 47 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, had a disappointing performance in the scoring department against Atlanta, and it nearly cost his team a win. He finished with just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor, though he did account for 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Antetokounmpo's seven-point performance is only the second time this season he has been limited to less than 10 points in a game. The other came on Jan. 6 in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets when he scored nine points.

Regardless, the Bucks were still praised for their victory on Wednesday night. Holiday, in particular, caught the eyes of many after finishing with 27 points and putting up a "clutch" performance:

Holiday is having another solid season. He entered Wednesday's game averaging 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 29 games while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from deep.

If Holiday continues to play as he did on Wednesday, the Bucks will continue to be one of the toughest teams to play against in the Eastern Conference. That said, Antetokounmpo needs to be better, and the team would benefit from the return of Khris Middleton, who hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to a knee injury.