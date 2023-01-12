How Every Potential MLB Playoff Team Can Solve Its Biggest Problem

0 of 18

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This is the awkward part of the MLB offseason when all of the major free-agent signings have happened and the best chance for an interesting move is through a trade.

Most of the free-agent signings, whether significant or incremental, have already happened. Although, thanks to Carlos Correa and agent Scott Boras, we were able to milk the shortstop's free agency for a few weeks of headlines.

Now that Correa's failed deals with the San Francisco Giants and then the New York Mets finally resulted in him returning to the Minnesota Twins, we're officially done with marquee free-agent deals.

But there are still problems that need solving around MLB. Here's how potential MLB playoff teams can do so.