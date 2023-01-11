Megan Rapinoe, OL Reign Agree to 1-year Contract; 11th Consecutive Season with Club

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The OL Reign announced Wednesday they have re-signed United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe to a new one-year deal through 2023:

"I'm back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I'm fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability," Rapinoe said in a statement. "Under [head coach Laura Harvey]'s leadership and surrounded by this level of talent and quality, I'm confident we will continue to raise the bar and set the standard for success beyond the sport."

The 37-year-old has been with the Reign since the start of the NWSL in 2013. She is one of five players in the league to remain with the same club since its founding, including teammates Lu Barnes and Jess Fishlock.

The Reign have won the NWSL Shield three times over the past 10 years, including in 2022, as the team with the most points during the regular season. However, the franchise is yet to win the NWSL championship and lost in the playoff semifinals last year.

Rapinoe was a key part of the team's success in 2022, tallying seven goals and four assists in 14 appearances. She set a new club record with at least one goal or assist in seven straight games.

She has 47 career goals in the NWSL, fifth most all-time, and has been named either first- or second-team best XI in six different seasons.

Rapinoe is still best known for her exploits with the U.S. Women's National Team, winning two World Cup titles and one Olympic gold medal. She won the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2019 as the best female player in the world.

The veteran has 197 career appearances for the USWNT, tallying 63 goals with 73 assists.