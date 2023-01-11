Tom Brady Owned over 1.1M FTX Shares Valued Near $45M at Time of Exchange's Collapse

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady holds over 1.1 million shares of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that has since collapsed, per Matthew Fox of Markets Insider.

Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen holds around 680,000 shares of the company.

The equity seen in the latest bankruptcy filings from FTX, with shareholders unlikely to recoup their assets.

According to Chase Peterson-Withorn of Forbes, Brady's shares would have been worth about $45 million in November, while Bündchen's shares were worth about $25 million.

FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in December and charged with wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. FTX received $1.8 billion in investments since 2019, but the SEC argued that "Bankman-Fried orchestrated a yearslong fraud."

Brady and Bündchen announced a long-term partnership with FTX in June 2021.

"It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities," Brady said in a statement at the time.

The duo also participated in multiple commercials as brand ambassadors for FTX.

After the collapse of FTX in November, Brady and Bündchen were named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit with plaintiffs claiming they "aggressively marketed" the company. Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Trevor Lawrence and Shohei Ohtani were among the other athletes and celebrities named in the suit.

Brady has still done well for himself financially with about $333 million in career earnings across 23 NFL seasons, per Spotrac. He was listed as the ninth-highest-paid athlete in the world in 2022 with $83.9 million in total earnings, per Forbes.