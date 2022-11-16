Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, More Athletes Named in Lawsuit over FTX's Collapse

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

A class-action lawsuit against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, also names several athletes and celebrities as defendants after they "aggressively marketed" the company, per Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner.

Among the athletes listed are Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani and Naomi Osaka.

The lawsuit claims these people "promoted, assisted in, and actively participated" in the alleged scheme.

FTX filed for bankruptcy this week after facing a "severe liquidity crisis."

