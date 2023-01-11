NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competitions Including Dodgeball, Best Catch, More

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL announced details of the Pro Bowl skills competitions Wednesday as part of the league's revamped event.

The festivities begin Thursday, Feb. 2, with games such as a dodgeball tournament and a longest drive golf competition, as well as an accuracy competition for quarterbacks and a best catch competition capped by the final round Sunday, Feb. 5, prior to the Pro Bowl Games. Sunday's events include a gauntlet-style relay race, a tic-tac-toe game involving kickers and a test-of-strength competition.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared the full list of competitions:

Once Sunday's skills showcase is completed, players will take part in three 7-on-7 flag football games.

This year's Pro Bowl rosters will be coached by brothers Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, with Eli at the helm for the NFC and Peyton leading the AFC. They will choose the participants for the skills competitions as well as the lineups for the flag football games.

As noted by Dan Salomone of Giants.com in December, "Points are cumulative across skills competitions and first two flag games, with the third and final flag game determining the ultimate winner."

While interest in the Pro Bowl has waned, the added competitions this season could generate more attention for the players who earned the honor to represent their conferences as the best at their positions.