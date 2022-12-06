Peyton, Eli Manning Named AFC, NFC Coaches for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL Pro Bowl will look different this year, and the unique coaching matchup was revealed.

During the ManningCast of the Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, Peyton and Eli Manning revealed they will serve as head coaches of the AFC and NFC squads for the flag football games:

Peyton, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, will coach the AFC, while the NFC will be coached by Eli, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, and will feature three seven-on-seven flag football games. Preceding the games will be a weeklong series of competitions. The Manning brothers will be tasked with determining the lineups for the games and who will be participating in the skills competitions.

According to a press release, "Points are cumulative across skills competitions and first two flag games, with the third and final flag game determining the ultimate winner."

For what it's worth, the Manning brothers faced off three times in their NFL careers, with Peyton winning all three matchups.