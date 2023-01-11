Air Force OL Hunter Brown Dies at Age 21 After Medical Emergency

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Air Force Falcons offensive lineman Hunter Brown died Monday morning following a medical emergency, the school announced (h/t The Athletic). He was 21.

Brown experienced the medical emergency while leaving his dorm to go to class. First responders were called to the scene, where they attempted to perform life-saving measures on Brown but were unsuccessful.

No cause of death has been reported. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are performing an investigation.

U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark said in a statement:

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron. The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brown was a member of the Air Force football teams that went 10-3 in each of the last two seasons. Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement:

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

Brown, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021, was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16. He was pursuing a degree in management with a minor in French.