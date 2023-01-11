MLB Rumors: Gary Sanchez Eyed by Giants After Yankees, Twins Stints

Matt Krohn/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are showing interest in veteran free-agent catcher Gary Sanchez, according to MLB insider Héctor Gómez.

Sanchez is one of the top catchers remaining on the market and spent the 2022 campaign with the Minnesota Twins.

Sanchez is a solid power hitter, having hit 16 home runs and 24 doubles while driving in 61 runs during the 2022 campaign, though don't expect him to hit for average as he's strikeout-prone.

In 128 games, he slashed .205/.282/.377 and struck out a career-high 136 times, which was the most among MLB catchers.

Additionally, Sanchez's defense is questionable, and the Twins ended up replacing him with a better all-around catcher this winter by signing former Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros backstop Christian Vázquez.

Sanchez still has value, though, having earned two All-Star Game selections and a Silver Slugger award during his seven-year tenure with the New York Yankees. Additionally, he ranks second among MLB catchers with 154 homers since 2016, behind only Salvador Perez.

It's no secret the Giants could use some catching help, and it's reasonable to believe Sanchez could return to form in a fresh setting.

Joey Bart is expected to be San Francisco's starting catcher in 2023. Once a top-notch prospect, Bart has shown flashes of greatness at the major league level, but he just completed his first big league season in 2022 and has a lot to learn.

Bart slashed .215/.296/.364 with 11 home runs and 25 RBI in 97 games last season.

Aside from Sanchez, the Giants could turn to Blake Sabol alongside Bart, though he has no major league experience under his belt, and it's hard to imagine the 25-year-old cracking the roster.

San Francisco could end up seeing some competition for Sanchez's services. The Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins could still use a catcher, though it's unclear if any of those teams have expressed interest in Sanchez this winter.