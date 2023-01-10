X

    Hall of Famer George Karl Compares Nikola Jokic's Dominance to Michael Jordan, Shaq

    Erin WalshJanuary 10, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 6: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 6, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić is one of the best players in the NBA, and Hall of Famer George Karl recently compared him to two other legends the league has seen dominate over the years.

    Karl said Tuesday that he still has "no idea" how he would cover Jokić if he was still in the NBA, adding that the only other times he has felt that way were when he went up against Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal.

    George Karl @CoachKarl22

    I've been watching Jokic for six seasons now. I think the best thing I can say about him is I still have no idea how I would cover him. <br><br>The two other times I've felt that was against Michael and Shaq. <a href="https://t.co/EPTQ5U4NKe">pic.twitter.com/EPTQ5U4NKe</a>

    Jordan and O'Neal have their own places in NBA history, and rightfully so, but Jokić is in the midst of carving his own path in hopes of one day joining some of the greats in the Hall of Fame.

    Jokić, who won back-to-back MVP awards in 2021 and 2022, has found himself back in that conversation this season. If he wins the MVP award again, he will become the first player since Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird (1984, 1985, 186) to win it in three straight seasons.

    Jokić is averaging 25 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 37 games this season while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep. He has helped lead the Nuggets to the top spot in the Western Conference with a 27-13 record.

