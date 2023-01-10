Panthers Rumors: Eagles' Shane Steichen, Lions' Ben Johnson Eyed for HC Interviews

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly eyeing a pair of offensive minds as potential head coaching candidates.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have put in an interview request for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Carolina also submitted a request to speak to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Rapoport added the Panthers are also interested in interviewing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Both Steichen and Johnson have emerged as two of the more popular names among teams in search of a new head coach. In addition to the Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans submitted interview requests for them as well.

Steichen engineered an Eagles offense that finished third in the league in both yards per game (389.1) and points per game (28.1). Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts took a substantial leap in his third year and was a favorite alongside Patrick Mahomes to win NFL MVP before suffering a sprained shoulder late in the season. Still, the team managed to wrap up the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Lions were right behind the Eagles with 380.0 yards per game and were one of the most impressive turnarounds in the league. Detroit won eight of its last 10 games as Johnson brought the best out of quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 29 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

After parting ways with Matt Rhule midseason, Carolina went 6-6 under interim head coach Steve Wilks to end with a 7-10 record. The Panthers had a promising finish to the 2022 season, with wins in four of their last six games. Wilks is set to interview for the permanent position on Tuesday.