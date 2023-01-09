Panthers Rumors: Steve Wilks to Interview for Full-Time HC Job on Tuesday

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Steve Wilks did an admirable job as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and now he will reportedly have the chance to continue at the helm of the team.

The Athletic's Joe Person reported that Wilks is expected to interview for Carolina's permanent head coaching position on Tuesday.

After taking over for Matt Rhule following a 1-4 start, Wilks coached the Panthers to six wins in their final 12 games, including a 10-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's regular-season finale. The 53-year-old won over the locker room almost immediately and had the team in position to compete for a division title last week before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Veteran Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson told reporters that the players should voice their support of Wilks to team owner David Tepper.

"Probably a couple of us should go up there and just talk to him, have him listen to us. He's a great owner. I'm not gonna take nothing away from ... David Tepper," Thompson said. "You guys keep asking the question. You guys know we want Wilks. We'll keep fighting for him."

Wilks chose not to advocate for himself when asked if he felt he deserved a permanent head coaching job.

"That's not my call," he said. "It's not about me. It's about those men in that locker room. It's about this organization, the coaching staff, support staff. Everybody pulled together this year to endure all the things that we had to go through. It's not just me."

While there are intriguing head coaching candidates around the league, the Panthers would be wise to give Wilks some consideration. It all starts with his interview this week.