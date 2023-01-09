Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush Headline 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Kelly Kline/Getty Images

The National Football Foundation announced its 22-member class for 2023, a group headlined by 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and USC legend Reggie Bush.

The list of inductees is split between 18 players and four coaches.

College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Players

Eric Berry: DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

Michael Bishop: QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

Reggie Bush: RB, Southern California (2003-05)

Dwight Freeney: DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

Robert Gallery: OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James: RB, Oregon (2009-11)

Derrick Johnson: LB, Texas (2001-04)

Bill Kollar: DT, Montana State (1971-73)

Luke Kuechly: LB, Boston College (2009-11)

Jeremy Maclin: WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

Terance Mathis: WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

Bryant McKinnie: OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

Corey Moore: DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

Michael Stonebreaker: LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

Tim Tebow: QB, Florida (2006-09)

Troy Vincent: DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

Brian Westbrook: RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

DeAngelo Williams: RB, Memphis (2002-05)

Coaches

Monte Cater: Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017)

Paul Johnson: Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

Roy Kramer: Central Michigan (1967-77)

Mark Richt: Georgia (2001-15), Miami [FL] (2016-18)

