Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Expected to Return from Foot Injury Wednesday vs. Spurs

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis will play against the San Antonio Spurs.

Davis missed the previous 20 games after suffering a stress reaction in his foot in a Dec. 16 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers have gone 10-10 in Davis' absence, thanks in large part to the brilliant play of LeBron James.

At the time of Davis' injury, he was in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. He averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting a career-high 59.4 percent from the floor. After several seasons of attempting to develop into a consistent three-point shooter, Davis essentially abandoned the three this season in favor of attacking the rim.

It's possible some level of pain lingers in Davis' foot for the remainder of the season.

"Something to consider, in the offseason, to remove [the bone spur]," Davis told reporters last month of potentially undergoing surgery. "I think the biggest thing is the stress reaction, though, just monitoring that. Because that can definitely lead to six, seven, eight months out—which I would rather take four weeks than seven months."

Thomas Bryant has filled in with some admirable play of late and could continue receiving significant minutes even with Davis back in the lineup. Bryant is averaging 16.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in the month of January and has nine double-doubles since Davis went down.

Spacing has been an issue for the Lakers all season and Bryant isn't much of a floor spacer, but Davis and James need all the help they can get as they attempt to crawl out from an ugly start to the year.