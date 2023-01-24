Nets' Kevin Durant Progressing in Knee Injury Rehab; Will Be Reevaluated in 2 Weeks

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is "progressing well and as expected" in his recovery from a knee injury, the Nets announced Tuesday.

The team said Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported "there is optimism" Durant can return before the All-Star break and play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

The Nets confirmed on Jan. 9 the 12-time All-Star was dealing with an MCL sprain and would be reevaluated in two weeks.

The news was met somewhat positively under the circumstances. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brooklyn was hopeful this sprain was less serious than the one that sidelined him for six weeks last season.

The injury interrupted what is arguably one of the most impressive years in Durant's legendary career. Through 39 games, he's averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He's also shooting a personal-best 55.9 percent from the field, including 37.6 percent on three-pointers.

Despite being 34 and just three seasons removed from a major Achilles injury, Durant is as efficient as ever and potentially playing his way into a second MVP award.

The Nets, meanwhile, have navigated their way through a turbulent start to look like a genuine title contender in the Eastern Conference, an assessment based on performance and not just reputation.

The two-time NBA champion's injury is a massive blow for Brooklyn in the short term but not the end of the world. Having him healthy and firing on all cylinders in time for the playoffs is much more important.

As long as the Nets are at full strength ahead of the postseason, any panic about Durant's status would be premature.