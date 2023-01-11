10 Under-the-Radar MLB Free Agents Still Available

10 Under-the-Radar MLB Free Agents Still AvailableJanuary 11, 2023
The MLB offseason is winding to a close, and this year's free-agent market has more or less been picked clean of high-profile talent, but a handful of players could still make an impact in 2023.
Only three unsigned free agents remain from the top-50 list released by MLB Trade Rumors at the start of the offseason:
33. OF Jurickson Profar
39. LHP Andrew Chafin
41. RHP Michael Wacha
However, looking beyond those three, other under-the-radar players are worth keeping an eye on before spring training.
It's a mix of players returning from injuries, guys coming off down years and veterans who have something left in the tank. All could provide production beyond their likely 2023 salaries.
C Jorge Alfaro
Jorge Alfaro made three appearances on the Baseball America Top 100 list during his time as a prospect with the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies before joining the Miami Marlins in the J.T. Realmuto blockbuster.
He had an 18-homer season as the Marlins' starting catcher in 2019, but he has since settled into a part-time role and spent last season with the San Diego Padres.
The 29-year-old had a 94 OPS+ with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBI in 274 plate appearances in 2022, but he made a bigger impact than those numbers suggest thanks to his clutch hitting. He hit .281/.329/.531 with runners in scoring position and set a single-season franchise record with four walk-off hits.
OF Adam Duvall
Adam Duvall is just one year removed from launching 38 home runs and tallying an NL-leading 113 RBI while also winning his first Gold Glove Award, yet he's been a forgotten man in this year's free-agent class.
The 34-year-old was limited to 86 games with Atlanta last season by a wrist injury that required surgery, and he hit just .213/.276/.401 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate.
With his proven track record of power production, strong defense and the ability to play all three outfield spots, he can be a useful addition to any team's bench with the potential to step into a larger role if he's swinging a hot bat.
RHP Shintaro Fujinami
The Hanshin Tigers officially posted Shintaro Fujinami on Dec. 1, which means his 45-day posting window is rapidly closing. What does he offer to MLB teams? Take a look.
Michael Mayer @mikemayer22
The Hanshin Tigers have officially posted 28-year-old Shintaro Fujinami. <br><br>Had a 2.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 115 strikeouts in 107 innings this season (1st team/farm team combined). <br><br>Features fastball up to 100 mph, slider, and splitter. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/QvfVE6YYQb">pic.twitter.com/QvfVE6YYQb</a>
The 28-year-old was mentioned in the same breath as Shohei Ohtani when the two were coming through the high school ranks, but command issues have kept him from reaching his potential.
That said, he logged a 2.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 107.1 innings in 2022, while slashing his walk rate from 15.0 to 8.2 percent. He may profile best in a bullpen role, but he has the swing-and-miss stuff to make an impact.
SS José Iglesias
The shortstop market was a focal point once again this offseason as Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa (finally) signed lucrative nine-figure deals in free agency.
The drop-off at the position after those four players was steep, and veteran Elvis Andrus has generally been mentioned as the top fallback option after he finished 2022 on a high note with the Chicago White Sox.
However, fellow veteran José Iglesias can also be a nice low-cost addition for teams that have a need to fill up the middle. The 33-year-old hit .292 and played his usual strong defense over 118 games while replacing Trevor Story as the starter in Colorado last year.
Could he replace Story again in 2023 after the Boston Red Sox's presumptive starting shortstop underwent elbow surgery?
LHP Matt Moore
Left-hander Matt Moore was the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball in 2012, slotted between a pair of up-and-coming outfielders by the name of Bryce Harper and Mike Trout after tossing seven shutout innings in Game 1 of the 2011 ALDS with the Tampa Bay Rays in just his fourth MLB appearance.
He was an All-Star in 2013 before injuries derailed his rise to stardom. In 2016, the Rays traded him to the San Francisco Giants where he flamed out the following season with a 5.52 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 174.1 innings.
After struggling to a 6.23 ERA in 185 innings from 2018 to 2021, he resurfaced with the Texas Rangers last year and resurrected his career in the bullpen. In 63 appearances, he logged a 1.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with five saves and 14 holds. His 2.98 FIP provides reason for optimism that his revival is for real.
OF David Peralta
When the Arizona Diamondbacks traded David Peralta to the Rays last summer, he left the organization with the third-most games played in franchise history, behind only Luis Gonzalez (1,194) and Paul Goldschmidt (1,092).
A strong defensive outfielder who won a Gold Glove in 2019, he has some pop from the left side of the plate, and he logged a 109 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 490 plate appearances in 2022.
The 35-year-old would fit nicely as a fourth outfielder on a contending team, but he could also find a starting gig on a rebuilding club if that's his preferred route.
IF/OF Chad Pinder
One of the more productive super-utility players in baseball during his time with the Oakland Athletics, Chad Pinder had a 12-homer, 42-RBI season in 379 plate appearances last year while playing six different positions.
He fits best at the corner outfield spots, but he can also handle second base, third base and even shortstop in a pinch. He has been roughly a league-average offensive contributor in seven MLB seasons, logging a 96 OPS+ and averaging 21 home runs per 600 plate appearances.
The 30-year-old has fared significantly better against left-handed pitching (.778 OPS) than right-handed pitching (.660 OPS) in his career, and he could fit as a short-sided platoon option who also fills a role on the bench.
RHP Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes was once viewed as one of baseball's elite pitching prospects, and he fueled the fire with an electric debut in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals when he logged a 1.57 ERA and 10.2 K/9 with four wins, one hold and one save in 12 appearances down the stretch.
Unfortunately, injuries limited him to 26.2 innings over the next four years as he was sidelined first with Tommy John surgery and then with a torn tendon in his lat muscle.
He finally returned to action in 2021 as a reliever and pitched his way into the closer's role, earning an All-Star selection while converting 29 of 34 save chances with a 3.24 ERA and 11.8 K/9.
The injury bug reared its ugly head again in 2022, and he missed the entire season recovering from a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Cardinals non-tendered him in November, and he won't be ready for Opening Day, but he's targeting a May return, and rolling the dice on him could pay huge dividends.
3B Edwin Ríos
With Justin Turner and Max Muncy seeing the bulk of the playing time at third base the last several years, Edwin Ríos never got a legitimate chance to prove himself with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He made the most of his limited opportunities with a 109 OPS+ and 20 home runs in 291 plate appearances, but that didn't stop the Dodgers from non-tendering him in November.
Still 28 years old, he's a below-average defender at third base and probably fits best as a designated hitter, but he has 30-homer upside if given the opportunity to play regularly, and he can be controlled via arbitration through the 2025 season.
1B Luke Voit
Luke Voit was one of the most productive middle-of-the-order bats in baseball with the New York Yankees during the shortened 2020 season, logging a 157 OPS+ and leading MLB with 22 home runs in 56 games to finish ninth in AL MVP voting.
He was slowed by a knee injury the following season and lost his starting job to deadline pickup Anthony Rizzo before the Yankees traded him to the Padres before Opening Day last year.
Flipped to the Washington Nationals in the Juan Soto blockbuster, he finished the season with a 106 OPS+, 22 doubles and 22 home runs in 568 plate appearances. His value is limited to what he does in the right-handed batter's box, but at 31 years old, it's not out of the question that he has another season like 2020 in the tank.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.