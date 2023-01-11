10 Under-the-Radar MLB Free Agents Still Available

0 of 10

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The MLB offseason is winding to a close, and this year's free-agent market has more or less been picked clean of high-profile talent, but a handful of players could still make an impact in 2023.

Only three unsigned free agents remain from the top-50 list released by MLB Trade Rumors at the start of the offseason:

33. OF Jurickson Profar

39. LHP Andrew Chafin

41. RHP Michael Wacha

However, looking beyond those three, other under-the-radar players are worth keeping an eye on before spring training.

It's a mix of players returning from injuries, guys coming off down years and veterans who have something left in the tank. All could provide production beyond their likely 2023 salaries.