X

    WWE WrestleMania 39 Breaks All-Time Gate Record Previously Set at Cowboys Stadium

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Seth “Freakin” Rollins attends the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
    Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

    While WrestleMania 39 is three months away, it already has the largest gate in WrestleMania history.

    WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 39, which will be held at the Los Angeles Rams' and Los Angeles Chargers' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, has surpassed the previous record of a $17.3 million WrestleMania gate.

    The prior record was set at WrestleMania 32, which emanated from the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.