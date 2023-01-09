NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. 'Is Undeniably Available' Ahead of Deadline

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Trent is "undeniably available," though the Raptors are not expected to undergo a "broad fire sale."

Trent, who turns 24 later this month, is averaging 18.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season for a scuffling Toronto team. He's in the second year of a three-year, $51.8 million contract but can become an unrestricted free agent in July if he declines his $18.6 million player option for next season.

It's unclear whether Trent has plans on testing the open market.

The Raptors currently sit at 17-23 as we approach the midway point of the season and are seemingly at a crossroads. Their core is filled with youngish veterans who have clear talent, but have not meshed well enough to play consistently winning basketball.

Trent and Fred VanVleet can be free agents this summer but have player options, and Pascal Siakam's contract ends after the 2023-24 campaign.

Of the three, Trent is the most expendable and also seemingly the likeliest to be on the move at some point over the next month.