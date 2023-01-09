Packers HC Matt LaFleur Calls Out Quay Walker for Shoving Lions Medical Staffer

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur offered no excuses when discussing the actions by linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Detroit Lions training staff in Sunday's game.

LaFleur discussed the situation with reporters after the game:

"That is unacceptable. I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We've got a guy ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career. We've got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that's always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we've got to be better and we've got to learn from that because that is unacceptable."

Walker's actions hurt the team, giving the Lions a 1st-and-goal that eventually led to the go-ahead touchdown. The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs with the 20-16 loss to Detroit.

It was the second ejection of the season for the rookie first-round pick, who was also tossed from the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills for shoving someone not in uniform.

Beyond the team ramifications, the latest incident was especially a bad look for the NFL less than a week after medical professionals acted quickly to save the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Walker intentionally interfered with medical staff that was looking after Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

Walker's actions could lead to further discipline from the team or league.