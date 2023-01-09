X

    Packers HC Matt LaFleur Calls Out Quay Walker for Shoving Lions Medical Staffer

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talks with Quay Walker #7 after he was disqualified for an unsportsmanlike penalty during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur offered no excuses when discussing the actions by linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Detroit Lions training staff in Sunday's game.

    LaFleur discussed the situation with reporters after the game:

    "That is unacceptable. I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We've got a guy ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career. We've got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that's always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we've got to be better and we've got to learn from that because that is unacceptable."

    Walker's actions hurt the team, giving the Lions a 1st-and-goal that eventually led to the go-ahead touchdown. The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs with the 20-16 loss to Detroit.

    It was the second ejection of the season for the rookie first-round pick, who was also tossed from the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills for shoving someone not in uniform.

    Beyond the team ramifications, the latest incident was especially a bad look for the NFL less than a week after medical professionals acted quickly to save the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Walker intentionally interfered with medical staff that was looking after Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

    Walker's actions could lead to further discipline from the team or league.

    Packers HC Matt LaFleur Calls Out Quay Walker for Shoving Lions Medical Staffer
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.