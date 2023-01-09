Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers lost a key defensive player midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a member of the Lions training staff who was attending to injured running back D'Andre Swift.

The penalty on Walker continued a Lions drive that eventually culminated in a touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams that gave Detroit a 20-16 lead.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Walker has made an immediate impact as a rookie. He entered Sunday as with a team-high 114 total tackles while adding seven passes defended, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. At the time of his ejection, he registered seven tackles.

This isn't the first time Walker was involved with an incident with someone from an opposing team who isn't a player. The 22-year-old was ejected from Green Bay's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 for shoving practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson, who was dressed in street clothes on the sidelines.

The loss of Walker is undoubtedly detrimental to a Packers team hoping to earn a playoff berth with a victory over the Lions.