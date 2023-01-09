AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 10 Men's Rankings Released

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Houston is the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll after Purdue suffered its first loss of the season.

The Boilermakers received 60 of 61 first-place votes a week ago, but there is less certainty at the top in Week 10 with no more undefeated teams in Division I. With 16 of 25 teams from last week's rankings suffering at least one loss last week, including four of the top six, the latest poll saw plenty of movement.

Here is the Top 25 heading into Week 10.

AP Poll

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. Tennessee

6. UConn

7. UCLA

8. Gonzaga

9. Arizona

10. Texas

11. Kansas State

12. Xavier

13. Virginia

14. Iowa State

15. Arkansas

16. Miami

17. TCU

18. Wisconsin

19. Providence

20. Missouri

21. Auburn

22. Charleston

23. San Diego State

24. Duke

25. Marquette

Purdue won its first 13 games of the season with few real challenges, but a home loss to Rutgers surprisingly ended the perfect campaign. The Scarlet Knights led by as much as 13 points before Purdue fought back, although Cam Spencer had the biggest shot of the game:

Despite the setback, Purdue won its next two games over Ohio State and Penn State to avoid a steep drop in the poll. The squad is now No. 3 and still in a good position for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Arizona likely would have been in discussion to become the new top team, although the Wildcats also suffered a disappointing home loss to Washington State. Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a historic win:

Washington State entered the game with a 6-10 record, which isn't a great sign for Arizona as it tries to remain in national title contention.

Other top teams also suffered setbacks, however, including Texas. Head coach Chris Beard was fired following an arrest on a domestic violence charge last month. It was also a strange week on the court as Texas suffered a 116-103 loss to Kansas State before winning at Oklahoma State 56-46.

If the team can buy in defensively, few squads are better, though consistency will be a major story.

UConn also fell in the rankings after a road loss to Providence, its second straight defeat after a 14-0 start. The Huskies bounced back with a home win over Creighton.

Several other teams suffered major drops this week, including Baylor, Indiana and Ohio State after each suffered multiple losses in conference play. Each team has pressure to turn things around to avoid a lengthy losing streak.

New Mexico suffered its first two losses of the season this week after starting with a 14-0 record.

Amid the chaos, Houston stood out with convincing wins over SMU and Cincinnati, improving to 16-1 with seven straight wins.

Kansas took care of business on the road with wins over Texas Tech and West Virginia, Dajuan Harris Jr. stepped up in the 75-72 battle against Texas Tech:

Alabama climbed to No. 4 after a dominant 78-52 win over Kentucky, holding the Wildcats to 28.8 percent shooting.

Kansas State, meanwhile, impressed so much with its win over Texas and Baylor that it went from unranked to No. 11.

UCLA is also on the rise after extending its winning streak to 11 games with a 60-58 win over rival USC.

As we've seen this week, however, any team can be vulnerable on a given night.