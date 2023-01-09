Sean McVay 'Not Thinking About' Future As Rams HC Right Now Amid Broadcasting Rumors

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After the Los Angeles Rams' disappointing 2022 season came to an end with an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay wasn't interested in addressing speculation that he could be ending his tenure on the sidelines to transition to a broadcasting career.

"I'm not thinking about that right now," McVay told reporters after the game. "Nothing's changed from kinda where we left things off on Friday."

This season's 5-12 campaign is the worst record Los Angeles has had in six years under McVay. The Rams set a record for most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion, but they dealt with injuries to multiple key players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Under McVay, Los Angeles has a record of 60-38 with three NFC West titles. He's also coached the team to a 7-3 postseason record. However, there are factors that indicate his future with the team is in question.

"McVay has gone back and forth on the decision and needs time to get away to process all that has transpired over the past year—winning a Super Bowl, being courted to work in television, getting married, watching his wife's home country of Ukraine invaded, losing his grandfather, and then coaching a team that has fallen short of its expectations," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Last Thursday, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that NFL television partners are "eyeing" McVay as a potential game or studio analyst for the 2023 season. He had already been courted by Amazon last offseason, as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the company could have been willing to offer him up to $100 million to be the Thursday Night Football color commentator.

McVay's non-answer on Sunday surely raises more questions for the Rams heading into the offseason.