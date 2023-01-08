Schefter: Sean McVay's Future as Rams Head Coach 'in Limbo' amid Broadcasting Rumors

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday could be Sean McVay's final game as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, McVay's immediate future with the team is in "limbo" after he waffled on returning this season after leading the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl 56.

"McVay has gone back and forth on the decision, and needs time to get away to process all that has transpired over the past year—winning a Super Bowl, being courted to work in television, getting married, watching his wife's home country of Ukraine invaded, losing his grandfather, and then coaching a team that has fallen short of its expectations," Schefter wrote.

