AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 11

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite has seen its fair share of loaded match cards since its inception in 2019 but one would be hard-pressed to find one more brimming with high-profile matches than the one it produced Wednesday night for its return to Los Angeles.

The Elite and Death Triangle settled their Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championship while Hangman Page and Jon Moxley wrote the latest chapter in their rivalry with a hotly anticipated grudge match.

Throw in a mystery partner angle and a potential show-stealing match-up between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita and AEW presented a blockbuster night of action TBS.

