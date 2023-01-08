LeBron James Thrills NBA Fans in Lakers Win Amid Historic Scoring Since 38th Birthday

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Father Time is no match for LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star once again dazzled Saturday night, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings.

It was the Lakers' fifth straight victory, pulling them to within percentage points of a play-in berth, and continued a transcendent run of basketball from James. The four-time MVP has averaged 38.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game since turning 38 on Dec. 30.

The Lakers' strong stretch has come without Anthony Davis, who has been out of the lineup for the last 12 games due to a foot injury. There is currently no timetable for Davis' return.

While James will continue to receive plaudits for putting the Lakers on his back, it's clear he wants help—and soon. In an interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick after Saturday night's win, James put it in no uncertain terms that he wants the front office to make a move.

"Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said. "I don't need to talk."

For now, LeBron is allowing his basketball to do all the talking for him. That said, time's ticking.