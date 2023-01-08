X

    LeBron James Thrills NBA Fans in Lakers Win Amid Historic Scoring Since 38th Birthday

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 8, 2023

    Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) defend against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The Lakers won 136-134. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
    AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

    Father Time is no match for LeBron James.

    The Los Angeles Lakers star once again dazzled Saturday night, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings.

    It was the Lakers' fifth straight victory, pulling them to within percentage points of a play-in berth, and continued a transcendent run of basketball from James. The four-time MVP has averaged 38.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game since turning 38 on Dec. 30.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    In 4 games since turning 38 years old LeBron James is averaging 38 points per game &amp; is undefeated. Your GOAT could never. <br><br>Literally. He tried.

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    LeBron James is currently averaging 38 PPG since turning 38 years old.<br><br>Unreal… 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/Q6xgZwqgUy">pic.twitter.com/Q6xgZwqgUy</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Players with 3+ 35-point games after turning 38:<br><br>LeBron James<br>Michael Jordan<br>Kareem Abdul-Jabbar<br>Karl Malone<br><br>LeBron has been 38 for less than 10 days. <a href="https://t.co/lpFefLGQxO">pic.twitter.com/lpFefLGQxO</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Most PPG by a 38+ year old:<br><br>38.0 — LeBron James<br>[gap]<br>25.0 — John Havlicek <br>21.2 — Michael Jordan <a href="https://t.co/jApwJj4EFj">pic.twitter.com/jApwJj4EFj</a>

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    How old would LeBron James have to be before you could beat him one-on-one?<br><br>At this rate I'm pretty confident I could take him some time after his 280th birthday.

    Sergio Rabinal @S_Rabinal

    Don't take LeBron James for granted

    Esau McCaulley, Ph.D @esaumccaulley

    Listen, <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> is going to be the all time leading scorer in NBA history and everyone agrees that scoring isn't his primary skill. I've never heard of someone being the all time best at something that isn't the best thing they do.

    . @6ixLeBron

    2023 Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant &amp; LeBron James <a href="https://t.co/4ykh0l4wtl">pic.twitter.com/4ykh0l4wtl</a>

    The Lakers' strong stretch has come without Anthony Davis, who has been out of the lineup for the last 12 games due to a foot injury. There is currently no timetable for Davis' return.

    While James will continue to receive plaudits for putting the Lakers on his back, it's clear he wants help—and soon. In an interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick after Saturday night's win, James put it in no uncertain terms that he wants the front office to make a move.

    "Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said. "I don't need to talk."

    For now, LeBron is allowing his basketball to do all the talking for him. That said, time's ticking.

    LeBron James Thrills NBA Fans in Lakers Win Amid Historic Scoring Since 38th Birthday
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.