    LeBron James Says Lakers' Losing 'Not Sitting Well with Me' amid Scoring Record Chase

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 7, 2023

    At age 38, with 20 years of NBA basketball under his belt, LeBron James has no interest in continuing to play the game just to set individual records.

    "I want to win," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "[The losing is] not sitting well with me. I don't like having accomplishments, and it don't feel right when it comes in a losing effort. ... So as we sit here right now as a franchise and as a team that's below .500—we've been playing some good basketball as of late, but we want to and I want to win at the highest level. Breaking records or setting records or passing greats in a losing effort has never been a DNA of mine."'

