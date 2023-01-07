Lakers' LeBron James Says Setting Scoring Record 'Never Even Thought of in My Head'

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James entered Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks just 484 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA points record (38,387).

In a one-on-one sitdown interview airing Friday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin (h/t ClutchPoints) asked James where the scoring title would list among his career accomplishments.

"I don't know, because I have not set out to do that," James said.

"It wasn't like a goal of mine when I entered the league. Making an All-Star team, being Rookie of the Year, being first-team All-NBA, first-team All-Defense, win a championship, for sure, being an MVP of the league.

"But the scoring record was never ever even thought of in my head because I've always been a pass-first guy. I've always loved the excitement of seeing the success of my teammates."

James' accolades include four NBA titles (all capped by Finals MVP awards), four NBA MVP awards, 18 All-Star Games, 13 All-NBA first-team nods, five NBA All-Defensive first-team honors, two Olympic gold medals and more.

It should including the all-time scoring record shortly. The 38-year-old James is averaging 29.0 points per game in his 20th NBA season. If he keeps that trend up, then it will take him 17 more games to earn the No. 1 spot on the all-time scoring list.

James could get there even earlier, however, if his 34.5 PPG in his last 11 contests is any indication. He's also scored 90 total points in his last two games.

The all-time points list isn't the only category that James is climbing up this year.

James is sixth on the all-time assists list with 10,237, just 98 dimes shy of Steve Nash for fourth (Mark Jackson is fifth, one behind Nash).

For now, he and the Lakers will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host Atlanta.