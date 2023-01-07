WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 6

2 of 7

For the first time in what felt like an eternity, Roman Reigns appeared shaken at the top of Friday's show. After taking to the squared circle alongside his Bloodline teammates, Reigns turned the floor over to Sami Zayn, giving the Honorary Uce the opportunity to speak.

He responded, questioning why Zayn would do something like guaranteeing a victory last week against John Cena and Kevin Owens, then fail to deliver. He berated Zayn before Owens interrupted and laid down a challenge for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble.

Reigns agreed but stared daggers through Zayn to close the segment.

This was great stuff, particularly from Reigns.

He repeatedly uttered "I don't care," but the intensity and ferocity with which he lashed out at Zayn, then Owens, says differently. It was almost as if the one loss last week, in which he was not even pinned, elicited a sense of desperation in him that caused him to lose his icy cool demeanor and show the cracks fans had not seen in his armor in years.

He was paranoid, questioning whether Zayn was coming for his role as Tribal Chief, something that bears watching moving on. How long before things keep going wrong and he questions the loyalty of others around him, leading to a potential downfall of The Bloodline?

Owens as the proverbial crap-stirrer is always a lot of fun, too.

