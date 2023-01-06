Lakers News: Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV Out at Least 2 Weeks with Injuries

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were hit with some unfortunate injury updates on Friday.

Both Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to injuries, per Lakers Beat reporter Mike Trudell. Reaves is dealing with a hamstring strain, and Walker was diagnosed with left knee tendinitis.

Walker has already missed the last three games due to his knee injury. It's unclear when Reaves injured his hamstring.

It's a tough break for the Lakers, who are already without Anthony Davis due to injury.

Reaves and Walker are two of the best shooters the Purple and Gold have. With the Lakers already struggling to create space, it's going to be up to LeBron James to essentially make something out of nothing.

In 36 games this season, Reaves is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from deep. Walker, meanwhile, is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32 games while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from deep.

With both Walker and Reaves sidelined, expect Juan Toscano-Anderson, Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn to see more playing time. The team also signed Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract on Friday.

The Lakers are in the midst of another abysmal season, sitting 12th in the Western Conference with a 17-21 record. With injuries beginning to pile up, the team could miss out on the postseason for the second straight year.