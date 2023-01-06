X

    NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Waived by Mavericks Before Contract Becomes Guaranteed

    Adam WellsJanuary 6, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 19: Kemba Walker #34 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on December 19, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 116-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Kemba Walker's stint with the Dallas Mavericks has come to an end after nine games.

    Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs are waiving Walker before his salary for this season would have become guaranteed on Saturday.

    MacMahon added McKinley Wright IV and rookie Jaden Hardy are expected to see increased playing time going forward.

