NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Waived by Mavericks Before Contract Becomes Guaranteed

David Berding/Getty Images

Kemba Walker's stint with the Dallas Mavericks has come to an end after nine games.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs are waiving Walker before his salary for this season would have become guaranteed on Saturday.

MacMahon added McKinley Wright IV and rookie Jaden Hardy are expected to see increased playing time going forward.

