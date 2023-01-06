Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Sterling Brown, Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel Contracts

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will guarantee the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The team is also working on a potential 10-day contract for veteran guard Sterling Brown, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Reaves and Gabriel have both been with the team since last season, but their salaries for 2022-23 were non-guaranteed, per Spotrac. Both contracts will automatically become fully guaranteed on Jan. 6, but the Lakers have seen enough to confirm the two players will remain on the roster for the rest of the season.

